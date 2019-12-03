KEARNEY — Give with a check. Give with cash. Give online.
However you do it, just give.
That’s what the Kearney Area Community Foundation is requesting for its seventh annual Give Where You Live event, which runs midnight through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The event will raise money for 165 nonprofits in Buffalo and Kearney counties.
KACF is hoping, quietly, to beat the $1 million this event collected in 2018. GWYL has raised $4 million for the area’s nonprofits since it began in 2013.
Judi Sicker, president and CEO of KACF, said the excitement is nearly palpable as the clock ticks down.
“There are many moving parts to this 24-event. We are communicating with our software company and testing different things to make sure everything goes smoothly. All the planning and double-checking makes for a less stressful giving day for us,” she said.
Her staff is answering last-minute questions.
They are assisting donors of gifts such as grain or IRA distributions that require more coordination to be sure funds arrive by Thursday.
KACF also is fine-tuning assignments for the 23 volunteers who will assist that day, and purchasing refreshments that will be set throughout that day.
First National Bank will provide tellers to help count cash donations and make deposits, and verify hundreds of checks and donation forms.
New participants
Eleven new nonprofits are participating this year. They are 100 Women Who Care Kearney, Harmon Park Sonotorium Restoration, Kearney High Post Prom 2020, Kearney Middle School bands, Kearney Public Schools #BeKind Program, Kearney Public Schools – Dual Credit Scholarship, Leadership Kearney, Northeast Elementary PTO, Senior College of Central Nebraska, Tri-City Youth Ice Hockey Association and University of Nebraska at Kearney Pi Kappa Alpha Alumni Scholarship.
Throughout the day, various drawings will give even more money to participating nonprofits. These drawings include, but are not limited to:
- Biggest Percentage Increase Contest: $500 prize for the nonprofit with the biggest percentage increase over 2018 gifts (only 2018 participants are eligible.)
- Fabulous Freshman Contest: $500 prize for the nonprofit that raises the most money this year as a first time GWYL participant. (Ten nonprofits fit this category)
- Underdog Recognition: At 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., KACF leaders will draw a name from among the 20 nonprofits on the bottom of the Leaderboard that have raised at least $250. This nonprofit will receive $250 and get extra social media promotion.
Donations will be tallied and posted online continuously, starting at midnight.
For questions on this or any other topic, call Laurel McKellips at 308-237-3114 or laurel@kearneyfoundation.org.
