KEARNEY — Adyn Stevens wants LEGOs for Christmas. His sister Adyson, 9, wants craft items.
Their mother, Hannah Stevens, wants something that can’t be bought and wrapped: healing for Adyn, who was diagnosed Dec. 4 with a brain tumor.
Adyn’s harrowing journey began in late October, when he came down with what appeared to be the flu.
Soon, however, his vision began closing in, and everything would go black for about 30 seconds. He also began to pass out.
Initially, Adyn’s pediatrician attributed those symptoms to the flu, but when the vision episodes became more frequent, Stevens took him to an urgent care center.
“They did blood work and everything came back normal, but then he had one of his eye spells there. Finally, they could see what I was talking about,” she said.
Immediately, the urgent care center sent them to the emergency room at CHI Health Good Samaritan. There, Adyn had an MRI, which revealed “ a spot they didn’t think was normal,” Stevens said.
One thing led to another, and on Oct. 31, she drove him to Omaha for more tests at Children’s Hospital.
“We were there for a week. They ran lots of tests to rule out everything possible,” Stevens said. Doctors gave Adyn medication and sent him home while waiting for test results to come back. One week later, Adyn was so sleepy he could barely stay awake. Stevens drove him back to Omaha.
This time, doctors at Children’s decided to do a biopsy.
Adyn spent a week at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He and Stevens returned home for Thanksgiving and waited for results.
On Dec. 4, doctors told Stevens that her son had a Stage 3 brain tumor, specifically anaplastic astrocytoma.
Radiation will begin after Christmas and continue five days a week for six weeks. One month later, he will have a repeat MRI. Chemotherapy is expected to begin after that. Surgery cannot be performed because the tumor is in the middle of his brain.
Stevens, a single parent, has worked with the design and tech team at Task Lighting for six years. “They’ve been wonderful about this,” she said of her employer and coworkers. Relatives are helping care for Adyson, a fourth grader at Northeast Elementary, throughout this ordeal.
Caring friends have started a GoFundMe page because Stevens will need to be in Omaha with Adyn during his treatment, but she has limited time off and no short-term disability. Those friends — Kari Mitchell, Brittany Meyer, Rachel Thies and Brian Weaver — also are planning to hold fundraisers after the holidays.
Meanwhile, Adyn’s vision problems are gone, thanks to the insertion of a shunt shortly after the biopsy was performed. Adyn, a fifth grader at Northeast Elementary, is back in school. “He acts like his normal self now,” Stevens said.
Last weekend, she, Adyn and Adyson decorated their large Christmas tree. They will celebrate Christmas with family.
“I’m just trying to stay strong and not think too far into this. I’m trying to take one day at a time,” said Stevens, a Gothenburg native.
“Tons of people have reached out. Complete strangers have reached out. You don’t really realize until you go through something like this how many people really do care,” she said.
