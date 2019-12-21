KEARNEY — Mountains, snow and a special dinner may have seemed like the setting for a perfect 1950 Christmas Day, but it was no holiday for Don Spangrud of Kearney.
Nineteen months after his high school graduation, he was a U.S. Army soldier at the Korean War’s front lines.
There was no peace on Earth and he wasn’t sure he’d be alive by New Year’s Day.
On that Christmas Day, Spangrud was in the mountains northwest of Seoul as part of a forward observing team assigned to join G Company of the 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army’s 24th Infantry Division.
The team had reached F Company’s location around noon Dec. 25 and was invited by the commander to eat before continuing to G Company. “Helicopters, like in ‘M*A*S*H,’ brought in a hot Christmas dinner,” Spangrud recalled.
He later learned that Chinese soldiers attacked that site two days after Christmas.
“For a lot of the boys in F Company, that hot Christmas dinner would be their last,” Spangrud said during a Hub interview at the Peterson Senior Activity Center with veterans when asked about what it was like to be away from home at Christmas.
He said surviving F Company soldiers joined the ranks of G Company. Then that location was surrounded by Chinese troops.
“It was pretty bad,” Spangrud said, explaining that the G Company commander was killed, so he and a major went to the top of a hill to get a better idea of the situation.
As they peeked over, a sniper’s bullet kicked dirt into Spangrud’s face.
The chaos worsened as the Americans struggled to get a communications link to call for help. They finally made connections for a barrage of white phosphorous. According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agency, white phosphorus is a waxy solid that burns easily and is used by the military in ammunitions and to produce smoke for concealing troop movements and identifying targets.
Spangrud said the remaining soldiers crawled into foxholes, hoping that a phosphorous round didn’t land there. “In the smoke and haze, we were running down the mountain,” he said. “We lost all of our equipment.”
It was the second time in two months he had fled Chinese troops in a run-for-your-life retreat in cold winter weather.
On Nov. 4, 1950, while at a nighttime listening post farther north, hundreds of thousands of Chinese crossed the Yalu River to join the Korean War and push United Nation troops back to the 38th Parallel.
“It really got you thinking that you might not see your family again,” Spangrud, now 88, said about surviving a second deadly retreat days after Christmas.
Waiting to go home
Spangrud’s friend Bernie Wimmer, 97 — both were longtime Oxford businessmen before retiring to Kearney — spent three Christmases away from home during his 1942-46 service with the Army Air Corps during World War II.
He eventually was a B-24 bomber pilot based out of Hawaii, Guam and then Okinawa as U.S. forces moved across the Pacific Ocean during the war against Japan.
“The first one (Christmas) was when I was in training as a pilot in St. Louis,” Wimmer said. “I went to a movie ... It was a tear-jerker.”
He was with his wife, Edna, for his second Christmas away from home in 1944 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. “So that was a good Christmas,” Wimmer said with a smile.
A year later, the war with Japan had been over for four months — he was flying a B-24 bomber mission over Japan on Aug. 9, 1945, and was approximately 200 miles away when the atom bomb was dropped over Nagasaki — but had not yet been discharged.
“I was in Manila (Philippines) waiting to get home,” Wimmer said. “... I think we had something to eat. That was about it.”
His memories of his first Christmas home after the war are clearer.
“That was a big one,” Wimmer said. “... I always loved Christmas. It was the whole family,” he said.
Mail call
Wimmer said that during World War II, his family didn’t know if he was dead or alive.
“There was no communication. We didn’t get any mail back and forth,” he explained.
When he was discharged in February 1946, his wife in St. Louis learned about it while reading a newspaper that published the names of military personnel on ships that had arrived at San Francisco.
Allen Krohn of Kearney handled military mail as a postal specialist for many of his 20 years of military service. He was in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War era, 1966-74, and then the Navy from 1975 to 1988.
He was away from home for many Christmases, but never in a war zone.
Krohn said that whether he was stationed on a base or ship, “there usually was a good dinner served on Christmas Day, decorations of some sort and maybe some special event, depending on where you were. I saw two Bob Hope shows.”
He also saw lots of letters and packages come and go during those Christmas seasons.
“It’s always been improving,” Krohn said about mail service for people serving in the military. “Today, it (communicating with family) is much more instant.”
Spangrud said he got some mail in Korea during the 1950 Christmas season, but often wasn’t near a base or other location where deliveries were made.
“When we got home, we got boxes of mail,” Wimmer said, because it took time for mail to catch up with soldiers, sailors and pilots during World War II.
Missing home
Faith and an understanding of the true meaning of Christmas were comforting to Wimmer while he was far away from home.
“I always like to hear it said that Jesus is the reason for the season,” he said. “I knew the good Lord had followed me through all of the war. We knew we had guardian angels looking over us. It’s one of the reasons we’re back.”
Spangrud said it’s always important for everyone to keep in mind the men and women serving in the military in all parts of the world, but that’s especially true around Christmas.
“We should include them in our prayers to have the best possible Christmas while not being home,” he said.
