COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District customers will have no increase in base electric rates and a one-year bill credit for 2020, according to action taken Thursday by the NPPD Board of Directors.
For NPPD retail customers the approval of no rate increase for 2020 marks the seventh year in a row with no increase. Additionally, wholesale customers, which include public power districts and municipalities that purchase electricity from NPPD, will see a third consecutive year with no base rate increase.
“No increase in our electric rates is good for the economy of Nebraska and the people who live and work here. It’s especially good for the agriculture economy of the state which has had some tough times recently,” said Pat Pope, NPPD’s president and CEO. “Cost control has been important to NPPD and we have seen increased efficiencies and are operating very well. But at no time have we impacted service, reliability or jeopardized the safety of our employees and customers.”
On the wholesale side, rural public power districts and municipalities will see a production cost adjustment (PCA) credit averaging 6.2 percent on their monthly bill for the next year. NPPD’s Board voted to return $46.1 million in rate stabilization funds back to its wholesale customers, 46 municipalities and 24 rural public power districts and rural cooperatives, through the PCA which will run from February 2020 to January 2021.
NPPD will enter a seventh year without a base rate increase for its retail customers that includes residential, commercial and industrial customers in 79 communities in NPPD’s service territory such as Scottsbluff, Kearney, York, Norfolk and Plattsmouth. Those NPPD retail customers who receive a bill directly from NPPD will see a PCA credit on their monthly bill between February 2020 through January 2021, ranging from 2 percent to 4 percent depending on the customer class and electrical usage.
