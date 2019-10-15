LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska announced Monday that it is offering buyouts to approximately 400 faculty at three of its universities, including the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The “Voluntary Separation Incentive Program” offers early retirement to tenured faculty who are 62 or older with at least 10 years of service to NU. About 40 faculty members are eligible at UNK, according to its spokesman Todd Gottula.
Under the program, faculty may apply for early retirement where they will receive a lump-sum payment equivalent to 80 percent of their base salary.
UNK Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic/Student Affairs Charlie Bicak said in a press release, “Based on past experience, we know a number of faculty may be considering retirement, and the VSIP gives those faculty an attractive option, while also creating flexibility in the university’s budget to reinvest in priorities or plan for future uncertainty.”
The university is accepting VSIP applications until Dec. 3. Bicak will notify faculty by Dec. 16 whether their applications have been accepted.
Bicak said UNK’s strategic goals present deans with opportunities for new investment and growth. In order to help respond to the challenges as well as the opportunities, decisions on how to invest new VSIP dollars will be made in a collaborative process involving deans and campus leadership.
