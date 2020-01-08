KEARNEY — Ted Carter, the new president of the University of Nebraska system, will speak at the Jan. 20 annual meeting of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event will be an opportunity for the chamber to present its top awards, including Friend of Kearney, Youth Friend of Kearney, Young Professional of the Year, Leadership Kearney Distinguished Alumni, New Member of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Outstanding Business.
Carter is the eighth president of the NU system, which includes campuses at Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha and Curtis.
Carter is the immediate past superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. His tenure included records in graduation rates and student diversity and a top national ranking by Forbes Magazine.
Tickets for the Jan. 20 banquet may be purchased for $60 plus a $5.28 processing fee on the chamber’s website: kearneycoc.org.
