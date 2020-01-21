KEARNEY — Ted Carter, the new president of the University of Nebraska system, said Monday he feels at home in Kearney.
He said the city in south-central Nebraska is similar in size to the city where he grew up in Rhode Island.
Carter said another reason he feels at home in Kearney is because during the early 1900s Kearney was referred to as the “Midway City.”
Kearney was precisely at the midway point of the Lincoln Highway, the nation’s first transcontinental highway, that linked New York City and San Francisco. It was 1,733 miles from Kearney to either of those cities.
Carter said that earlier in his military career he flew from the USS Midway aircraft carrier. When he’s in Kearney he can recall his days aboard the Midway and Kearney’s historical role as the Midway City.
Carter told about 130 members of the Kearney Rotary and Sertoma clubs on Monday that in the years ahead he intends to develop stronger links to Kearney as he builds a relationship with the University of Nebraska at Kearney and guides the growth of Nebraska’s university system as a key cog in the growth of the state’s economy.
Carter also spoke at Monday night’s Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.
“You may not think of education as the centerpiece of economic growth,” he said to the Rotarians and Sertomans, “and some believe they can succeed without education, but education is going to be the greatest gift parents can give to their children during the next five years.”
Carter said Nebraska already has serious shortages of educated professionals. He believes that during the next five years, a total of 34,000 professional vacancies will develop in the state.
“Are we at a crisis? No, but it’s a very serious juncture,” Carter said.
He said the University of Nebraska will draft a strategy to address the economic leadership vacuum. If things go as they should, Carter said, the brain drain will be transformed into a “brain gain.”
“We’re going to write a five-year strategy for the university. It’s one that will address the value of education, how we will envision growth and make it happen, and we’ll assess ourselves every year. It won’t just be a bunch of platitudes,” Carter said.