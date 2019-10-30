FILE - In this file photo made Monday, July 4, 2016, Vice Admiral Walter E. "Ted" Carter, Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, stands before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, in Washington. The career military man and former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy was chosen Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, as the top candidate to become the next president of the University of Nebraska.