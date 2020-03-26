HOLDREGE — The number of COVID-19 cases in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health District district has not climbed since Sunday.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, that number remained at three, with two cases in a single Buffalo County household, and one case in Dawson County.
The two patients in Buffalo County were diagnosed Friday and Saturday. The Dawson County case was announced Sunday.
All three are recuperating at home and did not require hospitalization, according to Jeremy Eschliman, the health director at Two Rivers. No other information is available.
Two suspected COVID-19 cases were reported Friday with two University of Nebraska at Kearney students. Those cases were not tested and confirmed, but the symptoms were consistent with COVID-19. One student had gone home. The other was placed in isolation in a residence hall.
As of this morning, the number of cases in Nebraska was 61 with 1,304 suspected cases testing negative. Those negative results came from both commercial labs and the Nebraska Public Health Lab.
The Two Rivers district includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Due to widespread transmission, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Health Alert Network Advisory determined March 19 that a diagnosis of COVID-19 from a health care provider without testing is enough to warrant self-isolation. Symptoms include a temperature, a cough, shortness of breath and a sore throat.
People who have those symptoms, and those returning from China, Iran, Spain, the United Kingdom and Ireland, should self-isolate. This means staying home for 14 days and limiting contact with others in the household and beyond.