KEARNEY — Kearney police were bombarded this morning with vandalism reports after someone went on a vehicle-smashing spree in Kearney.
“It’s literally all around town,” said Sgt. JC Small of the Kearney Police Department.
Between midnight and 6 a.m., 70-80 vehicles throughout the city sustained damage to their side mirrors and back windows. Some vehicles also had body damage.
Based on the widespread vandalism Small believes suspects probably are mobile and using a blunt object to create the havoc.
“It’s been all over the place,” said Small.
Police continued to receive numerous vandalism reports at press time.
Small asked that anyone with video surveillance in the area of the vandalism notify officers immediately at 308-237-2104 or Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424.
