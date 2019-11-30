David Martin Long, of Ellis Unit, Huntsville Prison, died Dec. 8, 1999, at 7 p.m. He was put to death by lethal injection in the state of Texas.
He was born July 15, 1952, in San Angelo, Texas, to unloving, neglectful alcohol- and drug-addicted parents. He rarely attended school. He was abused, criticized, and deprived of learning core values and morals since the day of his birth.
He never had a “home.” He spent his childhood reaching out and looking for love and parental guidance. His adolescence became bitter and he turned to crime. He spent his years as a young man and as an adult incarcerated, lonely and lost.
He is survived by his sister and two brothers, who are heartbroken because they couldn’t save him. They prayerfully request your memorials in the form of unending, nurturing love, fierce protection and guidance for your children by you, their parents.
