KEARNEY — A live nativity scene with a stable, reindeer and horse-drawn hayrack rides will be among the attractions Thursday evening during Downtown Kearney: The Bricks’ annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Walk.
The event attracts hundreds of families and groups to the downtown retail district for traditional activities. The event will be 4-8 p.m.
Other activities include Santa and Mrs. Claus, a photo opportunity with a human snow globe, holiday performances, caroling, refreshments and shopping.
