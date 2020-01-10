KEARNEY — They’re all removed from the floor of the balcony and ready for anyone who wants a free souvenir from The World Theatre.
Central Contacting of Kearney removed each of the 180 seats in The World’s balcony on Tuesday and Wednesday to clear the way for major renovations.
Replacing the seats will be 70 plush, oversize recliners. The balcony in the vintage Vaudeville theatre also will have a food service area.
The balcony project, along with stage and backstage renovations and HVAC upgrade will be conducted with donations from the pre-Christmas “Balcony or Bust” campaign.
The historic 50-year-old seats will be free for the taking 1-4 p.m. Saturday. People who take home the seats are welcome to donate to the balcony project.
Donations can be made payable to and sent to: The World Theatre Foundation, 2318 Central Ave., Kearney, NE 68847. Supporters also may go online to donate at www.theworldtheatre.org
