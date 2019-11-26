KEARNEY — Starting off the holiday season, Parker Hannifin team members in Kearney conducted a two-week “One CAN Make a Difference” food drive.
The drive was sponsored by the Parker Kearney Boost/Outreach Engagement Star Point team. The goal was to collect 1,500 pounds of food or nonperishable items (a bit more than 1 pound of food per Kearney team member) for the Community Action Food Bank. After the first week of donations, the Boost/Outreach team upped the goal to 2,000 pounds. Parker team members stepped up to the challenge with a total of 3,264 pounds donated during the two-week period.
“The food drive was our team’s first event in Kearney and we exceeded our original goal by more than double. It was so amazing to see how people opened their hearts and really got into the giving spirit to see how much could be raised,” said Mikki Cerny, Boost/Outreach Team member. “We divided all the departments into six teams and made it a fun competition. Our last Friday of the drive we collected 957 pounds, which was our largest day for donations.”
Since 2017, the Community Action Food Bank has served 5,451 households (16,787 individuals).
“We travel to Amherst, Elm Creek, Pleasanton, Ravenna, Gibbon, Shelton, Minden, Holdrege and Kearney every two weeks,” said Kyla Martin, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska administration/development director. “The contributions of the Parker team will go a long way to help local families in need. What was donated during the Parker food drive will feed approximately 6,530 individuals in our community.”
“I am very proud of our team members for their enthusiasm and generosity. Our people live in the surrounding towns and want to help their neighbors. This is another example of how we align with Parker’s values and our commitment to our community,” said Denis Williams, general manager, Parker Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division.
The food drive is the first project sponsored by the Parker Kearney Boost/Outreach Engagement Star Point team. The team’s goal is to sponsor more projects and to help Parker team members engage and give back to their communities.
