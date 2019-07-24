ELM CREEK — One child died and another was injured as a result of electrocution Tuesday at a rural Elm Creek residence.
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bob Anderson said the electrocution occurred at 6865 Turkey Creek Road, north of Elm Creek. The sheriff’s office responded to the 911 call at about 4:32 p.m., according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Anderson said the two children, ages 5 and 7, were injured outside near a trailer on the property. The 7-year-old, Aubree Hubbard, was found unresponsive. A family member and the Elm Creek Volunteer Rescue squad performed CPR on her. CHI Health Good Samaritan paramedics transported her to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Sign up for Kearney Hub news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight your inbox.
Aubree’s 5-year-old brother received non-life threatening injuries and also was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan. A condition report for the boy was not available.
The area’s Nebraska electrical inspector and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office also assisted the sheriff’s deputies in investigating the cause of the electrocution.
“Preliminarily, we believe it occurred due to a problem with an electrical connection on a fuel barrel which was on a trailer which was located on the property,” Anderson said.
However, because the investigation is ongoing Anderson couldn’t say how the electricity was transmitted to the children.
The press release said the electrocution was accidental and law enforcement doesn’t suspect foul play.
The farmstead is owned by Harold and Darla Hubbard, according to Buffalo County Geographic Information Systems. Anderson said the Hubbards are the grandparents of the children. The sheriff’s department has not yet released the names of the children’s parents.
@erikadpritchard
ELM CREEK — One child died and another was injured as a result of electrocution Tuesday at a rural Elm Creek residence.
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bob Anderson said the electrocution occurred at 6865 Turkey Creek Road, north of Elm Creek. The sheriff’s office responded to the 911 call at about 4:32 p.m., according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Anderson said the two children, ages 5 and 7, were injured outside near a trailer on the property. The 7-year-old, Aubree Hubbard, was found unresponsive. A family member and the Elm Creek Volunteer Rescue squad performed CPR on her. CHI Health Good Samaritan paramedics transported her to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Aubree’s 5-year-old brother received non-life threatening injuries and also was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan. A condition report for the boy was not available.
The area’s Nebraska electrical inspector and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office also assisted the sheriff’s deputies in investigating the cause of the electrocution.
“Preliminarily, we believe it occurred due to a problem with an electrical connection on a fuel barrel which was on a trailer which was located on the property,” Anderson said.
However, because the investigation is ongoing Anderson couldn’t say how the electricity was transmitted to the children.
The press release said the electrocution was accidental and law enforcement doesn’t suspect foul play.
The farmstead is owned by Harold and Darla Hubbard, according to Buffalo County Geographic Information Systems. Anderson said the Hubbards are the grandparents of the children. The sheriff’s department has not yet released the names of the children’s parents.