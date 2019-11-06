LEXINGTON — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash in 2018 in Dawson County that claimed three people’s lives has been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense.
Kasey L. Rayburn, 38, of Elm Creek pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge last month in Dawson County Court.
Rayburn was driving a 2017 Buick Enclave east on U.S. Highway 30 on Oct. 16, 2018, around 2 a.m. when a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by Angelique Kampmann, 21, now of Platte Center was driving on a gravel road and allegedly failed to stop and yield at a stop sign.
The Monte Carlo was struck on the passenger’s side by Rayburn’s vehicle at the intersection of Road 447 and U.S. Highway 30, two miles east of Overton.
Kampmann’s passengers — Ziera Nickerson, 18, of Kearney, Karli Michael, 27, of Pontiac, Ill., and Donald Anderson, 20, of Overton — all died at the scene. A fourth passenger, Ashley Kemp, 18, of Kearney also was injured.
Kampmann and Kemp were transported to the hospital, while Rayburn was examined by emergency personnel at the scene and was not transported. Kampmann and Kemp later were released from the hospital.
Sentencing for Rayburn will be later this month. She faces a fine, jail time, probation and could have her driver’s license revoked.
Kampmann was charged in March with three counts of felony motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, a felony, and DUI-first offense, a misdemeanor. In October, the motor vehicle homicide charges were amended to three counts of felony manslaughter.
The remaining charges are the same. Kampmann has waived her right to a speedy trial, and is scheduled for a jury trial in December. She has denied the allegations.
