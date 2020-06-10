KEARNEY — A single new case of COVID-19 was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The case is in Buffalo County.
The COVID-19 case totals in Two Rivers region are 1,069, broken down as:
- Dawson - 843
- Buffalo - 175
- Phelps - 20
- Gosper - 13
- Kearney - 12
- Franklin - 6
- Harlan - 0
Statewide, Nebraska has 15,883 cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 131 cases since Monday. The death tally rose from 188 to 190 Tuesday.
For more information on COVID-19, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.