KEARNEY — Just one new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The case is in Dawson County.
There have been 1,070 cases of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers region:
- Dawson - 844
- Buffalo - 175
- Phelps - 20
n Gosper - 13
- Kearney - 12
- Franklin - 6
- Harlan - 0
The rate of new cases has dramatically slowed, with just one new case Wednesday, and five new cases in the last five days. In the past two weeks, there have been 23 new cases in this region, or fewer than two a day on average.
Statewide, Nebraska has 16,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, which is an increase of 142 cases since Tuesday. The death tally rose from 190 to 195 Wednesday.
For more information on COVID-19, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.