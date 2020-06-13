KEARNEY — One new case of COVID-19 was reported late Friday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
That case is in Buffalo County.
No new cases were reported Saturday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which issues its report at 6 p.m. daily. Two Rivers does not release figures on weekends.
Two Rivers says its seven-county area has 1,077 cases of COVID-19, with 865 cases in Dawson County and 161 in Buffalo County. DHHS reports 1,072 cases in the Two Rivers area, with 844 cases in Dawson County and 177 cases in Buffalo County.
Both agencies report identical numbers of cases for the five other counties in the Two Rivers region. These are:
- Phelps, 20
- Gosper, 13
- Kearney, 12
- Franklin, 6
- Harlan, 0
Statewide, Nebraska had 16,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. Saturday, which is 120 new cases since Friday. The state death toll remains at 216.
For more information on COVID-19, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Two Rivers can be reached at 888-669-7154 or trphd.org