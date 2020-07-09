Kearney Towing & Repair Center tows a sports utility vehicle through floodwater July 11, 2019, in front of Comfort Inn and Suites in south Kearney. Floodwater inundated the Kearney hotel district Tuesday (July 9). Until Thursday (July 11), water was too high for the tow trucks to reach the hundreds of stranded vehicles.
While floodwaters got deeper on Second Avenue, many people found themselves driving through the water and others waded. The water was formed by runoff from fields and feedyards northwest of Kearney and may have carried contaminants, but the city of Kearney’s water supply remained safe to drink.
Lori Potter, Kearney Hub file
It was one of the first announcements the city of Kearney made one year ago after floodwaters inundated most of the south end of the city.
“There were social media blurbs out there saying not to drink the water, so I just wanted to get it out there so people knew the water was safe to drink,” city of Kearney Utilities Director Tony Jelinek said about the announcement.
Although Kearney’s drinking water was safe, some of the floodwater that filled streets, parking lots and yards in south Kearney was the result of runoff from fields and feedyards, and some people were canoing, kayaking and wading in it.
Although drinking water was safe after the July 9 flood, contamination became an issue at Yanney Heritage Park in southwest Kearney, which was several feet underwater. Floodwaters carried unwanted species of fish into Yanney Park’s lake, and debris and rushing water wrecked parts of the shoreline and swim beach. Debris also was carried into the nearby Kearney Canal and Turkey Creek, which form the Kearney Water Trail.
Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden said the July 9 flood left him and his crew with a lengthy to-do list. Drywall replacement and other repairs were necessary at the flooded Environmental Resource Center Building and other structures; playgrounds and the splash pad were littered; and inside the shop building several pieces of turf equipment had been submerged.
Hayden said one of the first bright spots came when Yanney team leader Jerome Malleck and his crew were able to get the flooded lawn mowers running.
“That was good news because we were worried we might have lost some equipment,” Hayden said.
Downstream from Yanney Park, floodwaters jumped the banks of the canal, and the force of the rushing water damaged the concrete street leading to The Archway. The water also undercut the hike-bike trail near The Archway and damaged a pedestrian bridge. Hayden said the water was so powerful along the trail that it left a gouge 100 feet long and 20 feet deep.
The trail and bridge are being repaired this summer with assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
One of the city’s tasks was helping residents dispose of flood-damaged furniture and other items from their homes.
City Manager Michael Morgan said it was a priority to get a grasp of how badly Kearney was flooded. For that, he got a lift in a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter. From his aerial perch he could see the breadth of the flooding and get a read on the tasks ahead.
Morgan shared the ride with Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“It was good for the governor to see what was impacted,” Morgan said.
He said the July 9 flood was a challenge, but contending with the coronavirus outbreak has been tougher.
“The flood you can fix and then decide where to go from there. The COVID-19 has been much more difficult,” Morgan said.
Part of the difficulty is dealing with unknowns about revenue. As Kearney residents focused on safety by staying home and restaurants and shops locked down, it put a crimp on one of the city’s main revenue sources. The sales tax historically brings in $12 million per year, but collections have lagged 24% compared with prior years.
Kearney’s restaurant tax has fared better, Morgan said, and continues to pay down the debt on the Patriot Park ballfield complex.
Morgan said Kearney has an opportunity to emerge from the coronavirus crisis with an improved terminal and air service at Kearney Regional Airport. The federal Department of Transportation has approved a three-year agreement so United Express can fly from Kearney to Denver and Chicago. Also, a $16.8 million airport improvement grant will nearly double the terminal’s size and improve the flying experience.
United Express was on pace to achieve 13,000 enplanements, but that changed with coronavirus. Morgan said passenger numbers are rebounding, and Kearney might reach the 10,000-enplanement mark this year. Doing so results in an award of $1 million in federal airport improvement funds.
The city has adapted and reacted to changes with the pandemic. It’s worked with baseball and softball organizations, adjusted operations at the library, conducted public meetings online, and helped feed the needy by giving more than $60,000 to Hot Meals USA.
Morgan cautioned that as businesses reopen and directed health measures are eased, dangers from the coronavirus could increase. He urges Kearneyites to take responsibility for their safety.
“We’re heading into challenging times. Don’t let your guard down. Wear your masks,” he said. “It’s just going to be a way of life for now. Be safe.”