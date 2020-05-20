HOLDREGE — Just one new case of COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department, according to statistics from Two Rivers and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
That case was reported in Dawson County.
That is the fewest new cases reported in one day in Two Rivers since April 8, when a single case — that of a Buffalo County man in his 20s — was reported. One case was also reported on March 31.
Two Rivers began issuing daily case numbers on March 20. Daily figures have risen considerably, even soared, in recent weeks as the virus spread among employees at the Tyson plant in Lexington, in Dawson County.
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, there were 990 cases in the seven Two Rivers counties, according to Two Rivers figures:
- Buffalo - 134
- Dawson - 814
- Franklin - 5
- Gosper - 13
- Harlan - 0
- Kearney - 11
- Phelps - 13
Two Rivers did testing Friday in Harlan County, the only county in its area to report no cases of COVID-19, but test results were not available as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers emergency response coordinator.
Daily tallies from Two Rivers and DHHS often differ by a few figures. Two Rivers issues its figures at noon, while DHHS reports its numbers six hours later.
Statewide, there were 10,846 cases of COVID-19 and 132 deaths in Nebraska as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. Hall County (Grand Island) had the third most cases, with 1,435. Dawson County ranked fifth. Buffalo County was 13th.
Two Rivers works continuously with DHHS to review and revise individual case numbers as they are reported, but duplicate tests sometimes occur and are not always immediately identified.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6445 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information from Two Rivers, visit trphd.org or call 308-995-4778.