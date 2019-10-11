ORD (AP) — Authorities say a man died after a vehicle rolled onto him in the central Nebraska community of Ord.
The Valley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medics were dispatched to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The office says the man soon was pronounced dead. He’s been identified as 29-year-old Michael Spotanski, who lived in Ord.
Investigators say Spotanski was working on the vehicle when it rolled atop him.
