KEARNEY — The Out of the Darkness Walk, which supports programs to reduce the annual rate of suicide, will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 11th Ave.
Check-in is at 9 a.m. The walk will take place 10 a.m.-noon.
The walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20 percent by 2025.
Local partners coordinating the event include Central Nebraska LOSS, Region 3 Behavioral Health Services, Buffalo County Community Partners, McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation and walk coordinator Erin Radtke-Walgren. Funds raised will be used in Buffalo County to save lives locally.
The event is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness walks being held nationwide this year. Last year, the walks raised more than $21 million.
Participants can register in person at Yanney Park between 9-10 a.m. Registration is free. Donations will be accepted online until Dec. 31.
To register, visit afsp.org/Kearney. For information, contact Radtke-Walgren at 308-708-8385 or erinradtke@gmail.com.
