OVERTON — From a distance, the public basketball courts in Overton look like a typical court. That is, until one gets closer.
Bright blue and green designs on the concrete immediately catches the eye when approaching the court. All of the colors of the rainbow cover the adjoining court. The recently rejuvenated court was the idea of Overton Public Schools science teacher, Jacob Jensen.
When Jensen’s fellow science teacher, Seth Ehlers, helped bring a greenhouse to Overton Public Schools last fall, Jensen wanted to be able to do something similar for his community. Jensen began thinking of ways to give back when he saw a commercial for Project Backboard, a nonprofit organization that renovates public basketball courts in cities across the country.
“They resurface them, clean them up and repaint them basically because public basketball courts, a lot of people use them but those courts get worn down over time. It’s a way to fix them, make them level again, fix the cracks in them and just make them look pretty,” Jensen explained.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Jensen thought of his hometown’s basketball courts near the school that he has played on since he was a child.
“It used to be a tennis court when I played on it. The biggest thing you kind of saw it was getting old,” he said. “I was like maybe if we get it a little bit better, make an actual regulation court and stuff maybe it will look a little nicer.”
Jensen emailed Project Blackboard’s founder Dan Peterson to find out what it takes to update a court. Peterson sent Jensen a step-by-step guide about the process of fixing a court and the costs involved. Jensen used this knowledge to prepare a presentation for the village of Overton’s board to get approval and funding for the estimated $1,500 project. He also approached the Overton Community Fund about supporting the project. The village and OCF each agreed to provide $750 for the courts.
With the approval and funding, Jensen turned to Overton’s student body to submit designs for the basketball courts. He received nearly 50 submissions from high school and middle school students, and it was narrowed down to 10 designs. Students voted on the renderings, and the winning designs were created by sixth-graders Ariana Heusinkvelt, Braelyn Florell and Daisy Ryan.
“I got excited because I love painting. I just like colors,” said Heusinkvelt.
Jensen began sweeping and power-washing the courts in mid-June. After thoroughly cleaning the court, he was able to identify spots in the concrete that needed patched. Once the concrete was cleaned and patched, about 15 volunteers including students, parents and community members helped Jensen paint the designs on the courts.
A rainy summer caused some delays in the painting. Jensen also didn’t realize how much paint would be needed for the courts.
“I just didn’t realize how much cement sucked up paint when we were first doing it,” Jensen said.
He realized the court needed to be primed before painting, and the entire venture cost $1,700 in order to buy extra paint to finish the courts. They were able to finish the project in mid-July.
Many of the students who volunteered agreed working together was the best part of painting the courts. Ryan was excited to see her design go from the page to the court.
“It turned out really good,” she said.
Jensen expects the paint on the courts to last three to four years, and he hopes that they can repaint the courts when it does begin to fade. People have been excited about the updated space, and Jensen already has seen more people making use of the courts.
“One thing that I said to the village board when I was presenting was that it’s a lot easier to take pride in stuff when it looks nice. When it’s cracked and gray and looks old, it’s kind of hard to take pride in something,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.