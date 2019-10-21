KEARNEY — If men only knew.

That’s what women tell Doris Geist of Kearney as she fits them for bras at her Dream Fit Boutique at 2218 Central Ave.

“They say, ‘This is really hard work. Men do not realize what women are going through.’”

To Geist, that hard work is a calling.

When she retired a decade ago, Geist believed God was beckoning her to minister to women, so on April 18, 2011, she opened Dream Fit Boutique in downtown Kearney. She also carries girdles, lingerie, bridal shower items and jewelry, but bras are the backbone of her business.

“I decided Kearney could use a bra store. I had a hard time finding bras that fit. I’d order them by mail and online, but they wouldn’t fit, and I sent them back. I knew there must be other women who had the same problem,” she said.

Naming the business was easy.

“The word ‘fit’ speaks for itself. I wanted bras to fit like a dream,” she said.

Lured in by a sign

Outside her store is a sidewalk sign that says “85 percent of women are wearing the wrong bra.” It brings in customers, she said.

“If you don’t need a bra, you may not stop in, but women walk past that and they’ll stop in to see what I have,” she said.

According to Geist, women don’t understand bra sizes. American bra companies make bras that go up to cup size M or N. European brands go up to KK, but KK is bigger than M.

Among her European brands is Eveden, which is geared toward full-figured women. She offers variety, too, carrying three styles in cup size KK.

“Average-sized women can’t find bras that fit, either,” she said. “Stores don’t have the right shape, or the right size, or the bras are small-framed but really busty,” she said.

Customers come from all over Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas and beyond. One Canadian customer has family in Kearney.

“Women from all over Google me or call me. They say it’s odd to find a bra store in a smaller town,” Geist said.

Second career

For 37 years Geist owned her own day care business. But as she grew older, the business changed as the pace of life grew frenzied.

“I felt like my ministry was towards children and family, but the last few years were getting harder, and I felt like I should be doing something else,” she said.

With no retail experience, Geist learned the trade quickly. She took a bra-fitting class in Colorado and via Skype, took a training course in professional lingerie fitting from a British company.

She’s also a member of a lingerie bra fitting group.

“Most of it I just learned by doing, and by treating people as I want to be treated,” she said. “I decided I was supposed to minister to women.

“A lot of women these days are wearing so many hats. They’re working, they’re taking care of their families. The last thing they do is come in and take care of themselves. But if they don’t take care of themselves, they can’t take care of their families,” she said.

“Often I pray over them while they’re in the dressing room. They need spiritual ministry,” said of female customers. “They need to be loved and taken care of, too, but often, they don’t let other people know. A lot of times, we end up talking about other things besides bras while they’re here.”

The perfect bra

Fit is crucial to a good bra. It not only feels better, it looks better, Geist said.

“Doctors from Kansas send women here who have neck pain and shoulder pain. A well-fitting bra will take care of some of these problems.

A year ago, Geist said a woman came into the store who had earlier visited a doctor about back pain. The doctor’s advice: get a better fitting bra, so she did.

“A little while later she came back in and told me she couldn’t believe how much better she felt,” said Geist, who also said the right bra fit can make a woman look like she has lost weight, even though she might not have.

Dream Fit Boutique stocks the store with quality, moderately priced bras.

“Many women come in who wear bras from discount stores. I can find those women bras that are more comfortable, fit better and last longer,” she said. “Cheaper bras won’t last as long. They’re not as comfortable and not as good for the body. Some companies fit bras aimed at younger women.”

Fashion speaks

Fashion has changed bras, too. These days, women want seamless bras to wear under T-shirts and knit shirts, said Geist. They look for comfort, and for straps that don’t ride up.

“They want to feel as if they don’t have a bra on, but you can’t feel like you’re not wearing a bra if you’re wearing one. It has to be snug so it stays in place,” she said.

Women also want razor-back bras and bras to wear with off-the-shoulder dresses. She sells “bralets,” or lacier bras that have much wider bands that are popular with younger girls.

Dream Fit Boutique customers range from preteens who are brought in by their mothers to grown women who are helping their aging mothers find a good bra. Geist will perform bra fittings for $25, which is applied to any purchase.

Geist runs the store by herself and is open six hours a day, six days a week from 11 a.m-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“When I opened this store, I was hoping to help women. I wanted to help women find bras that fit, bras that would make them feel better physically and emotionally,” she said. “It makes me feel good, especially when they come back and tell me how good they feel. I feel really blessed that I can bless other women.”

