BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man is in custody after a warrant was issued Wednesday for his arrest for sex trafficking.
Carl J. Kramer Sr., 49, of Oxford was charged Tuesday with three counts of felony labor/sex trafficking of a minor in October, November and December 2019 under the Furnas County warrant.
Court records detailing the alleged crimes are sealed. Kramer is being held at the Phelps County Jail.
According to court records, no bond or upcoming hearing dates have been set.
If convicted, Kramer faces 20 years to life in prison for each charge, and he must register as a sex offender.