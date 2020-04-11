KEARNEY — Jordyn (Bartels) Harms always had wanted a spring wedding.
After getting engaged to Matt Harms of Wilcox in October, they planned their big day for May 2.
“I knew by May everything would be green and the flowers would be blooming,” Jordyn said.
As spring and their wedding day inched closer, the couple almost had everything planned and completed, including the decorations. The last thing Jordyn, who is a social worker at Kearney Regional Medical Center, had to do was pick up her wedding dress. When talk of the coronavirus became more prominent, the couple worried they would have to reschedule their honeymoon cruise.
“We were supposed to go on a cruise for our honeymoon. Our first thought was, ‘Oh, no, we are going to have to change our honeymoon around.’ So we were kind of stressed about that. Then there got to be more and more cases,” Jordyn said.
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made recommendations about large gatherings and social distancing, their worries deepened about their wedding day.
“When they started to say no more than 10 people, I was seeing the rates of people getting sick, and I called Matt and I was like, ‘You need to come home, and I think we need to reschedule,’” said Jordyn.
Connor and Jensyn (Meyer) Beranek of Kearney were only 12 days from getting married when they realized their wedding that would have more than 500 people attending was going to have to be rescheduled. The couple had gotten engaged in May 2019, and they were planning to be married March 28.
Jensyn is studying to become a physician’s assistant at the University of Nebraska Medical Center - Kearney Campus. She had been having a busy week of studying and tests when it became apparent they would need to change their wedding plans. Their first change of plans was to have 50 people and their photographer.
“That evening they limited it to 10. I was like, ‘OK, we are going to have to restart again,’” she said.
Both brides initially had a hard time with the decision to reschedule their wedding day.
Jordyn admits to having a few meltdowns because of all the drastic changes, but Matt helped her stay positive.
“He’s been better than me. He’s been the one pumping me up,” she said.
Emotions also were running high for Jensyn for a few days as they rescheduled. Both Jensyn and Connor lost their fathers to cancer while they were in college, and her brother planned to walk her down the aisle in place of her dad.
“I was just like, ‘This is not fair. I had to deal with all these other emotions and now this,’” she said.
But after a lot of prayer, everything fell into place for the couple to still get married March 28 next to a friend’s pond outside Jensyn’s hometown of Milford and to have their larger ceremony later on Aug. 14.
“I just felt this peace after we were able to switch the date,” Jensyn said.
Both couples were able to reschedule their ceremonies and receptions at their respective venues, except for the Beraneks’ church in Lincoln. Instead, they will have an outdoor ceremony at The Shed in Lincoln where they also will host their reception.
Jordyn and Matt planned still to get married May 2, but as restrictions tightened, they decided to tie the knot on April 4 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wilcox and hold their larger ceremony on Oct. 3. Both couples had close family and a minister as part of their 10 people in attendance.
One of the hardest parts of getting married during a pandemic was not having extended family and friends there to share in the experience.
“What’s hard is we are really close to our extended family to tell our aunts, uncles and cousins that they can’t be there (is hard),” Jordyn said.
Despite the challenges, both brides reiterated what mattered most was being able to marry their guys.
“I see a lot of silver linings. We get to doll up twice. Our photographer, Steph, is really excited. She will have more time to focus on pictures of just us,” Jordyn said before her wedding day. “The October wedding will be fun. The nerves will be gone. We will just show up and have fun.”