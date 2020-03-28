KEARNEY — The Feb. 22 Kearney Hub headline on a crane season preview story reflected expectations at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary: Crane season approaches with high hopes for Rowe Sanctuary’s new blinds, prayers for good weather.
No one knew then that prayers for good health also were needed.
In February, Rowe Sanctuary Director Bill Taddicken said memories of 2019 weather conditions that forced cancellations of many river blind tours likely will add to his worries for the next 20 sandhill crane seasons.
A bomb cyclone, continuing wet weather and high groundwater turned Elm Island Road to the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center southwest of Gibbon into an impassable bog for most of March 2019.
Many of the 600,000-plus sandhill cranes who make an annual mid-migration stop in the Central Platte Valley still roosted nightly on Platte River sandbars next to Rowe Sanctuary and grazed in nearby corn stubble fields and grasslands. However, many visitors could not get there to see them.
Taddicken now estimates Rowe’s 2019 crane season revenue losses at $150,000.
As bad as those conditions were, 2020 will be much worse, he said, with losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic expected to be more than double the 2019 total.
Rowe’s staff and volunteers had only 10 days to host visitors from across the country and around the world for sunrise and sunset tours to four new river blinds.
On March 17, the Audubon Center and sanctuary trails were closed, and remaining tours and special events were canceled. Taddicken said National Audubon has closed all of its centers across the country at least through April 15.
“I’m not opposed to the decision,” he said, because the safety of staff, volunteers and visitors is the priority during the pandemic.
Rowe Sanctuary already was getting cancellations from people concerned about traveling. “And most of our volunteers are from a long ways away and are over 60,” Taddicken said. “They started to call and we knew we couldn’t do it (host crane season visitors) without them.”
Tours that started March 6 were allowed to continue through March 16 because many of those visitors already were in south-central Nebraska. “That last week, we thought it was OK to take people to an open air blind,” Taddicken said, “and there were no large groups in the (visitors) center at a time.”
People continue to drive Elm Island Road to see cranes in fields, “but we’re just not open,” he added.
Fort Kearny State Park Superintendent Gene Hunt said he has seen fewer vehicles with license plates from nearby states this year.
All state park visitors centers are closed and major events, including the May 9 Fort Kearny Outdoor Expo, have been canceled. Hunt said school closings were a factor of that decision because school groups come to the expo the Thursday and Friday before the public event on Saturday.
His one positive observation is that more Kearney area people are walking the historical park’s grounds and the recreation area’s hike-bike trail.
“It’s parents and grandparents with kids getting some fresh air,” Hunt said. “When the weather permits, they want to get out and walk. So a silver lining (to the COVID-19) is people are actually connecting with their children outdoors.”
Big economic losses
The dark clouds are the economic losses and conservation work impacts of back-to-back disastrous crane migration seasons for Rowe Sanctuary and the Crane Trust near Alda.
Taddicken said the $150,000 loss during the 2019 crane season income reflects cancellations of about half the booked tours.
“Basically, we ran about a week in 2020 and the rest of the six weeks are gone,” he said, which could result in revenue losses of more than $300,000 from tours and another $100,000 from gross sales at the gift store. “These all are guesses now.”
Crane Trust President Brice Krohn said approximately 25 percent of that nonprofit’s tours were canceled in 2019. Those refunds and reduced gift shop sales totaled around $200,000.
Krohn expects the 2020 number to be in the $500,000 range.
Most 2020 Crane Trust tours ended March 11, he said, with a few continuing through March 13. The Nature and Visitors Center at the Alda exit from Interstate 80 is closed through April 6. Krohn said he will review the COVID-19 situation next week to determine if the closure will be extended, and any new information will be posted at cranetrust.org.
He added that limited operations have continued at the headquarters campus.
What now
“We will send out some thoughtful appeals, knowing that everyone has issues this year,” Taddicken said, when asked how the nonprofits can survive. “The whole country wasn’t flooded last year. Everyone is dealing with COVID-19.”
He said National Audubon officials are committed to keep all Rowe Sanctuary staff on board.
There were plans to launch fundraising this year for $10 million in projects that include expanding the Audubon Center, improving trails, expanding community outreach, and enhancing education and recreation programs. Taddicken said it must be determined if now is the time to do that.
A greater concern is what the revenue losses mean for conservation work.
“It’s just a whole laundry list of things we do conservation-wise,” Taddicken said. “Critical stuff will move to the top ... That’s what we do, conservation of the Platte River.”
Krohn said the Crane Trust will delay some road and building upgrades planned for 2020. Full-time staff will continue to work, but there will be limits on internships and seasonal staff.
Taddicken said the Rowe staff has started work originally scheduled to begin in April after crane season, including fundraising appeals, grant writing, updating and expanding the volunteer database, habitat work and educational programming.
He’s confident that visitors from other states and countries who had to cancel their plans the past two springs will try again in 2021.
Meanwhile, people can see the view from near Rowe’s river blinds at explore.org/livecams/national-audubon-society/crane-camera. The Crane Cam feed is live when cranes wake up in the morning on Platte River sandbars and fly back to the roosts at sunset.
There is a Crane Cam link and much more information at rowe.audubon.org.
Taddicken said there have been some webinars and Facebook live events tied to the Crane Cam.
Emotional impacts
“Fine” is a common answer from people most affected by this year’s continuing crane season drama when they’re asked how they are doing.
“It’s a little bit depressing that we can’t show this to people,” Taddicken said, including having many more people enjoy Rowe’s new blinds. “... The people who were in them loved them and the cranes didn’t seem to mind.”
When Hunt was asked if he misses visiting with crane visitors, he replied, “That’s for sure ... We’re all missing that interaction with people from other states and other countries.”
“You can plan many things, but you can’t plan for everything,” Krohn said. “... but with all of the uncertainty and chaos, the migration keeps coming through central Nebraska.”
Kearney Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Roger Jasnoch “guaranteed” there will be a normal sandhill crane migration season in 2021. “A normal year will be a great year for us,” he said.
When told of Jasnoch’s forecast, Taddicken replied, “I don’t want normal. I want excellent.”