KEARNEY — In war, soldiers are hailed as heroes for their bravery on the front lines of the battle.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and nurses are being recognized as the heroes.
They emerge from their shifts with faces covered in creases created by face masks, a small barrier between them and the virus that already has killed thousands of Americans. Lately, these post-work faces can been found all over social media, followed by relentless thankfulness from viewers, whether or not their health has been affected by COVID-19.
For many, it seems like a job they could never do.
But for some local students studying nursing, the virus has validated their future plans.
Future on the front lines
For Madalyn Houlden, a Kearneyite studying at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing at Kearney, she realizes this day and age is a “super scary time” for some people. Personally, though, it has “jump-started” her desire to be a nurse.
“I feel helpless watching the nurses work tirelessly knowing that I still have a year left of school,” she wrote in an email to the Hub. “This pandemic has started a fire under me that makes me want to get through this program and get out into the world and be able to fully help people.”
UNMC’s College of Nursing had a total of 1,091 students last fall across its five campuses in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk, according to enrollment information on the school’s website.
Though some of those students still have a year to go, like Houlden, others aren’t far from heading to the front line.
After she graduates from UNMC in May, Adeline Hand of Pleasanton has a job lined up as an ICU nurse. This area of nursing was her clear favorite from when she started as a nurse’s aid in college and worked in critical care. She said she was drawn in by the complexity, emergency and criticalness of intensive care.
The job is located at CHI Health Lakeside in Omaha.
Douglas County has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 175 cases and four deaths from the virus, according to statistics as of this morning.
But Hand said she’s ready to dive in headfirst and be “part of the solution for this big of a problem.”
“I guess it makes me nervous,” she admitted. “But I’m excited to be helpful in this very trying time.”
Inspired by nurses
Nursing is all about the people for Hand, after she grew up watching her grandmothers practice nursing. Hand is the daughter of Jon and Diane Hand.
Both of her grandmothers worked as licensed practical nurses. They would tell her stories of their careers, and so when it came time to start thinking about a career path in high school, Hand was sure she wanted to do what her grandmothers did.
Houlden also looked up to nurses early in her life. They were the ones who got her mother, Cynthia Houlden, through a battle with breast cancer, and supported the rest of the family during the journey, too.
“It was a very scary time for my family, but the nurses were the ones that made not only Mom feel better but helped me and my dad (Tobin Houlden) cope with what was going on,” she described. “They would get me ice cream and talk to me when my mom was getting tests done. They cared for more than just my mom but for my family and that made the biggest impact on me.”
When she was older, she realized she wanted to do the same for others.
Houlden doesn’t have concrete plans yet after she has completed the nursing program. However, she hopes to stay in Kearney or move to a rural area and work at a critical access hospital.
Ready, set, study
UNMC, along with the whole University of Nebraska system, moved its classes online last month.
For Houlden, this means her skills labs are moved to the next school year. She had hoped to bring some of the “key points” from those labs to her summer vacation and keep working at them.
“With less patient interaction I am worried that I will not feel as comfortable with future patients when we do go back to the clinical setting,” she wrote. “Although this is unnerving, our faculty and the College of Nursing are working diligently to help ensure that we are prepared for when we go into the clinical setting and when we come back on campus next year.”
Houlden said she’s also working on case studies and nursing care plans. She and her clinical group have Zoom meetings to “help (us) feel more like we are at clinical.”
Hand, as a second-year nursing student, was doing clinicals this year. “Clinicals” are the hands-on, in-the-field portion of a nursing student’s education.
Last week, Hand said she still was doing her clinicals at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
The guidelines are different for students in the current climate, though.
“Students are not allowed to help care for patients that require isolation or gear, and we’re not allowed to care for anyone that is suspected to have COVID-19,” Hand said.
Over the phone Thursday, the second-year nursing student said she feels confident in her schooling and experience for when she starts that first job in Omaha. She’s had a variety of experiences already in the medical field, having started working as a certified nursing assistant right after high school.
She has worked at Mount Carmel Home for a year, on the resource team at Good Samaritan, and now she helps out at the Kearney Pain Treatment Center.
Just like with anyone’s first job after college, though, Hand anticipates a steep learning curve.
“With this pandemic, it makes the curve even steeper,” Hand said. “But we’ve had the education, we’ve had the experience. The learning curve will definitely be steep, but doable.”
Still helping
Even though they still have time before they will be able to help with the current emergency, both Hand and Houlden are trying to do what they can to use the knowledge they have gained in school to be helpful.
“I have not yet gained the clinical experience to help people in the field, but with social distancing and understanding the pathophysiology of the disease and knowing the precautions in place, I have been able to break things down for people and help them understand what it actually means,” Houlden described. “I have also taught co-workers not in the health care field myths about the virus and reliable websites to find information.”
Hand encouraged people to stay home and help “flatten the curve.”
“I hope people are staying home and understand the true threat that this virus is,” she said. “It’s very hard to see families and see patients going through their care alone.”
Because of visitor guidelines many COVID-19 patients in intensive care cannot have many visitors. Both Kearney Regional Medical Center and Good Samaritan already have put restrictions on the number of visitors allowed for certain patients.
“As a caregiver, it’s very hard putting yourself in their shoes, to be sick and be going through this and not having your family at your bedside,” Hand described.
Houlden noted it’s also important to be mindful of mental health, in addition to physical.
“This is a scary time, but I think it is important to checkup on friends and family to make sure that they are OK,” Houlden said. “Mental health is important now when people are not able to do the things that they are used to and when they are not able to go out into the community.”
“And,” she added. “Wash your hands!”
