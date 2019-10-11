KEARNEY — The Parkinson’s Support Group meeting for October is canceled, as the Nebraska Parkinson’s Symposium is taking place in Omaha at the same time.
The next meeting will be 2-3 p.m. Nov. 11 at First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Drive in Kearney.
The Delay the Disease exercise program, which was created for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s or other movement disorders, is scheduled at the YMCA 11 a.m.-noon every Tuesday and Thursday. It is included in a membership or $10 with a day at the Y. This class will be demonstrated noon-1 p.m. Thursday at the Prime Festival.
Call Theresa Harris at 308-224-9908 for further information.
