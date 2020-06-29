KEARNEY — Elm Creek residents are credited for helping a Buffalo County Sheriff deputy apprehend a wanted man last week in Elm Creek.
Randall Streeter, 47, of Sumner was charged Friday in Buffalo County Court with assaulting the deputy as he tried to arrest him on an outstanding arrest warrant. Streeter is charged with third-degree assault on an officer, possession of methamphetamine, distribution of meth and flight to avoid arrest, all felonies, and obstructing a peace officer, false reporting and driving under suspension, both misdemeanors.
At the time of Wednesday’s incident Streeter was wanted for an Iowa parole violation.
Later Friday, Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton filed a motion asking Judge John Rademacher to dismiss the charges to allow the state of Iowa to proceed with their cases against Streeter. Rademacher dismissed the charges without prejudice, which means they can be refiled.
Today, Eatherton said he will refile the charges once Iowa’s cases are settled.
On Wednesday, a deputy tried to stop a van near the Pilot Truck Stop south of Elm Creek for an outstanding arrest warrant around 7 p.m. The driver, later identified as Randall Streeter, 47, also had a suspended driver’s license, records say. The deputy stopped the van near the Oak Ridge Trailer Court Park and Streeter initially was cooperative.
Streeter indicated he wanted to secure the van before being taken into custody, but instead he tried to flee the scene in the van after being told by the deputy to stop.
Court records say the deputy reached into the driver’s door to pull the van out of gear and remove Streeter, but Streeter continued to drive away through a yard between trailer houses, dragging the deputy and running over a junction box to a residence.
The van became disabled, and records say people in the neighborhood came to assist the deputy, blocking the van from proceeding any farther in the trailer park. The deputy deployed his Taser during the incident and took Streeter into custody.
Both the deputy and Streeter were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where both were treated and released.
Smith received injuries to his wrist and hand. Today, Sheriff Neil Miller said the deputy has yet to return to duty.
