KEARNEY - Streets around Kearney High School will be temporarily closed Saturday.
A portion of 30th Avenue from 11th Street to the southern end of Kearney High School will be closed Saturday from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. The purpose of the closure is for the Nebraska State Bandmaster Association State Marching Contest at Kearney High School.
