KEARNEY — The eastbound outside lane of 39th Street, from Avenues G to I, was scheduled to be closed 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. today, weather permitting.
Additionally, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Avenue I from 37th to 39th streets also will be closed.
According to a press release from the city of Kearney Public Works Department and Nebraska Public Power District, the purpose of the project is to replace a pole on the southwest corner of 39th Street and Avenue I.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution around the work zone.
