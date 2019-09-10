KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that the left lane of westbound University Drive may be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The partial closure would be for the University of Nebraska at Kearney Cope Scholars to conduct a special event called Run for Something 5K.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.