REPUBLICAN CITY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Harlan County Lake announced Tuesday that portions of the Harlan County Dam Spillway and Project Office will be closed starting Monday through Oct. 28.
Public access will be closed through Oct. 25 to the stilling basin below the dam and parking areas in North and South Outlet campgrounds because of activities related to the corps’ periodic inspections of the dam and stilling basin.
Dewatering activities in the stilling basin also will be done.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, with assistance from the Corps of Engineers, will salvage game fish, which is not available to the public or dewatering team members.
Beginning Oct. 21, the project office north of the dam will be closed to the public while the space is used by inspection personnel. The visitor office will reopen Oct. 28.
For information about the closures or project operations, call 308-799-2105.
