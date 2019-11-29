KEARNEY — Two Minnesota men served jail time after passing counterfeit $100 bills in Kearney in April.
Joseph Borst, 36, of Rochester, Minn., was sentenced in August in Buffalo County District Court to 218 days in jail and nine months of post-release supervision for possession of a forgery device and attempted first-degree forgery, both felonies. He was given 128 days credit for time already served.
Codefendant, Derek Stoering, 36, also of Rochester was sentenced to one year in jail for felony first-degree forgery in the incident. He was given 154 days credit for time already served and ordered to serve one year of post-release supervision.
Both men have completed their jail sentences.
On April 1 an employee of Family Fresh Market, 3902 Second Ave., reported receiving two counterfeit $100 bills. Earlier a liquor store clerk became suspicious when a man tried to pay for beer and beef jerky with a bogus bill.
The clerk was suspicious, according to Buffalo County Court records, and refused to accept the bill. A short time later another man tried to purchase whiskey from a different clerk with a fake $100 bill.
Employees called the Kearney Police Department and gave them a description of two male suspects who fled in a silver pickup. Police reviewed Family Fresh video surveillance and obtained a more detailed description of the suspects and their vehicle, and notified other officers on patrol.
A short time later an officer stopped the pickup and the men were identified as the same suspects at Family Fresh, and arrested.
