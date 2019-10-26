SHELTON — There were more Pawnee corn rescues this year, despite weather that made every growing season task from seed germination to harvest difficult.
Ronnie O’Brien of rural Shelton, leader of the Nebraska growers of Pawnee crops, said kernels of two corn varieties thought to be extinct were found on recently harvested ears.
Her sister Tina Smith of St. Libory has some red-speckled kernels on white flour corn ears.
“For the first time, we have beautiful (red) speckled kernels,” O’Brien said, as well as some solid red kernels of red flour corn on white flour corn ears. “Red flour corn has been in trouble, too. It seems to always fail when we plant it.”
O’Brien described her sister’s site as “one of those experimenting gardens” in which something that hasn’t grown in the past works in a different place.
The other back-from-extinction Pawnee corn will be announced at today’s (Saturday) Fall Harvest Reveal in Pawnee, Okla., when husks are removed from all Nebraska-grown corn.
O’Brien said the unusual kernels first were seen in some white flour corn last fall. They appeared again this year in Hastings and Kearney gardens. She believes it’s a variety that may not have been seen for 200 years.
Her reference book, “Corn Among the Indians of The Upper Missouri” by George Will and George Hyde, says it had been extinct for 100 years by the time the book was published in 1915-16.
O’Brien provided updates on other 2019 corn varieties grown in Nebraska, gathered Thursday at Fort Kearny State Historical Park and delivered to Pawnee, Okla., for the reveal and other special events this weekend.
Mother corn
The oldest varieties, mother corn and eagle corn, are thought to have been brought from Central America by Pawnee ancestors in the 1200s, O’Brien said.
“We’ve always had mother corn in our (sacred) bundles,” said Pawnee Keeper-of-the-Seeds Deb Echo-Hawk.
Recovery started when O’Brien noticed mother corn kernels on four small ears of white flour corn grown at The Archway east of Kearney when she was the museum’s cultural education director.
O’Brien gave the ears to Echo-Hawk.
A member of the Arikara Nation, which is culturally related to the Pawnee, came to Echo-Hawk in 2017 to ask about mother corn.
“They look like a white candle,” O’Brien said about mother corn’s long, thin, straight ears.
Echo-Hawk said she gave the four ears with mother corn kernels to the Arikara man. “We had a special blessing done in Arikara country in an earth lodge that was built on top of an old earth lodge site,” she said.
The Arikara man then distributed the four ears. The one he returned to Echo-Hawk was sent to O’Brien for planting.
“It was a rescue that came out of that little white ear Deb sent to me,” O’Brien said, adding that all the seeds she planted in 2018 in two rows grew and were perfect.
This year, 800 seeds were planted by Marlan and Sherrie Ideus of Amherst. O’Brien said most 2019 ears were harvested in their husks ahead of the Oct. 10 freeze.
On Friday, the Ideuses drove their pickup to Pawnee, with seven laundry baskets full of mother corn.
Yellow flour corn
Yellow kernels have been seen in white flour corn for years, but gardeners didn’t realize at first that they were yellow flour corn showing up as a recessive trait.
O’Brien said yellow flour corn was the one that “spoke to us” to pay more attention to anomalies that could be recessive genes being expressed.
This is the first year to have enough kernels gathered to grow yellow flour corn from yellow flour corn seeds. Pat Hogeland of Franklin planted 420 seeds of which 180 germinated and grew.
Yellow flint corn
Flint corn is used to make hominy.
O’Brien said recovery is slow because flint corn kernels don’t store well. One reason is their thick seed coatings don’t allow enough air for the seed heart.
Approximately 25 seeds were planted at each of three locations — Amherst, Aurora and Omaha — this year. “Twenty-five at a time is about all we are doing,” O’Brien said.
Red flint corn
It is being grown only in Oklahoma and is doing well.
Red-and-white striped corn
This cross between red flint and red flour corn hadn’t been grown in Nebraska since 2013, O’Brien said, until Crystal Hunt planted it at Arcadia this year.
As a half-flint variety, it doesn’t store well, O’Brien said, “but we had plenty of it so the focus was on other things.”
She said only 20 percent to 25 percent of Hunt’s seeds germinated because they were old by flint corn standards. Ears from 70 percent of the cornstalks were picked early — 99 days instead of 110 — ahead of cold, rainy early October weather.
O’Brien said the 500 ears saved from the half-acre garden will help to recover red-and-white-striped corn.
“Now, we’re starting to understand these things,” she said, “such as flint or half-flint corn doesn’t store well.”
So from now on, those seeds will be planted within a year or two of harvest.
That leaves yellow sweet corn as the only known Pawnee corn variety that hasn’t made an appearance yet, O’Brien added.
