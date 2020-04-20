KEARNEY — Two Kearney women are donating their COVID-19 stimulus checks to support area nonprofits and are encouraging others to do the same.
“There’s a need, and the way I feel, this was not money that I had planned to have or make use of. In this situation I feel there are other people who need it much more than I do,” said Sherry Morrow, co-creator of the Pay It Sideways — COVID-19 Relief Fund that was launched today.
Marge Lauer of Kearney worked with Morrow to create the Pay It Sideways Fund.
“This money is easy to give. I wasn’t planning on having the money, so why not give it to somebody else?” Lauer said.
She explained how the Pay It Sideways name for the fund came about. “Here this money is coming in from the government. I’m going to get it in my left hand and give it to someone who needs it with my right hand.”
Lauer and Morrow worked with the Kearney Area Community Foundation to create the fund and ensure donations help nonprofits that are stretched thin helping Kearney area residents affected by the coronavirus crisis.
According to a press release, the fund was established to allow donors to help nonprofits assist people in need with food, rent and utility assistance, medicine, mental health, child care and to help people living and/or working in the Kearney area suffering a financial hardship because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Lauer was KACF’s first executive director while Morrow is a past board member.
“We want to encourage individuals to donate all or part of their COVID-19 stimulus check to help Kearney area community members with a COVD-19 related hardship,” Morrow said. “The fund will be used to make grants to local nonprofits addressing these basic needs in our area communities.”
Lauer added, “I wasn’t expecting this money and know others need it more than I do, so I’m wanting to ‘pay it sideways’ to help our neighbors in need.”
The grants selection committee made up of seven community members will determine which local charities to assist financially with proceeds from the fund.
Donors can give two ways:
- Checks can be mailed to the Kearney Area Community Foundation, 412 W. 48th Street, No. 12, Kearney, NE 68845. (Staff is working from home, so donations cannot be dropped off at the office but they may be mailed.)
- Online with a credit card at kearneyfoundation.org/pay-it-sideways.
“I know many of the nonprofit organizations are needing help right now,” Morrow said. “These organizations already are doing things for people.”