KEARNEY — The Pay it Sideways Fund at the Kearney Area Community Foundation recently granted $24,000 to local nonprofits in the Kearney area.
According to a press release, a committee of community members granted funds this month to local nonprofit organizations that applied for assistance and to charities who have been providing for those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants were:
- Kearney Housing Agency’s Meals on Wheels, $7,000
- Crossroads Mission Avenue, $5,000
- First United Methodist Church’s East Lawn Mission Trailer, $4,000
- HelpCare Clinic, $4,000
- Kearney Jubilee Center, $3,000
- Dobytown Kiwanis Backpack Program, $1,000
The fund was established in April by Marge Lauer, the first executive director of the Kearney Area Community Foundation and past KACF board member Sherry Morrow.
“We wanted to provide an avenue for others to donate to local nonprofits who are addressing basic needs in our area communities,” Morrow said.
Lauer added, “It’s easy to write a check, but it’s what these volunteers and employees are doing within the organizations that is the real hard work.”
That includes providing food, rent assistance, utility assistance, medicine and school supplies to people living and/or working in the Kearney area experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In an April Hub story, Morrow and Lauer said they were donating their COVID-19 stimulus checks to support area nonprofits and encouraged others to do the same.
“There’s a need, and the way I feel, this was not money that I had planned to have or make use of. In this situation I feel there are other people who need it much more than I do,” Morrow said when the Pay It Sideways Fund was launched.
Lauer said, “This money is easy to give. I wasn’t planning on having the money, so why not give it to somebody else?”
The women worked with the Kearney Area Community Foundation to create the fund and ensure donations help nonprofits stretched thin helping Kearney area residents affected by the coronavirus crisis.
Pay It Sideways grant decisions are made by a seven-member committee of community members.
Donors may give three ways:
- Drop off donations at the KACF office, which now is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Mail checks to the office at 412 W. 48th St., No. 12, Kearney, NE 68845.
- Contribute online with a credit card at kearneyfoundation.org/pay-it-sideways.