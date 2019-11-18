JOHNSON LAKE — The most difficult and time-consuming part of painting a penstock — the large pipe transporting water from a reservoir to a hydropower plant’s turbines — is the prep work.
At least that’s the case for the project at Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s Johnson 2 hydro downstream of Johnson Lake.
“They’re taking the old stuff off. The time thing mainly is moving the scaffolding,” CNPPID Hydroelectric Operations Supervisor Anton Hassebrook said about the stair-step platforms erected on both sides of the 14-foot-diameter pipe.
The penstock project is being done in two sections and also involves a 60-foot tall, 30-foot in diameter surge tank.
Hassebrook said Friday that paint removal and painting is done from the forebay — a water collection area downstream of Johnson Lake and above the J-2 plant — to the surge tank and on the tank.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The J-2 plant is the only CNPPID hydropower site with a surge tank. He said it typically is empty because water backs into the 1.26 million-gallon tank only when there is a load change during hydropower production.
One part of the project done Friday afternoon was using a stencil to add a blue CNPPID logo to the newly painted tank.
The scaffolding used by workers for the top end of the penstock had to be moved to the lower end, between the surge tank and the power plant.
Hassebrook said it was estimated to cost $250,000 more if the contractor brought enough scaffolding to allow work to be done on all 1,100 feet of the penstock at the same time.
The total cost with the two-part project is $940,600.
Hassebrook said work by contractor Allen Blasting and Coating Inc. of Wever, Iowa, began Aug. 19 and will be done by Dec. 1. “It’s mostly for the weather. Once it gets cold, you can’t paint,” he said.
“I think they’re close to being on schedule,” Hassebrook added, estimating that the total J-2 project is approximately 75 percent complete.
Part of the lower end penstock is covered by tarps for paint removal.
Hassebrook said the penstock and surge tank were last painted in the 1990s by CNPPID employees who worked at the Canaday Steam Plant. The plant now is owned by Nebraska Public Power District.
That one coat of paint went directly over the one coat of original lead-based paint applied in the 1940s when the Central project, including the three supply canal hydropower plants, were built.
The lower-end penstock work at the J-2 plant still is in the paint-removal phase and perhaps 10 percent done, Hassebrook said.
This time, the penstock and surge tank are getting three coats of paint. The layers are zinc, epoxy and polyurethane.
“It’s a pretty long-life system for any sort of metal structures ... bridges, water towers and anything like that,” Hassebrook said.
Although penstock and paint experts have told him CNPPID should get 80 years out of the new paint if there is proper maintenance, he expects to see another painting project before the end of his career.
Hassebrook said maintenance had kept the system in good shape, but there were some signs of chipping.
“You watch it and say, ‘Now is the time.’ We had a contractor who specializes in penstock maintenance look at all five” in the CNPPID system, he said.
Hassebrook acknowledged that J-2 project was past due and beyond the ability of Central employees to do the paint work this time.
The biggest issue was sandblasting the original lead paint. “It was just too much for us,” he said.
The J-2 plant has been operating throughout the project. It has a production capacity of 22 megawatts, Hassebrook said, and a top efficiency of about 75 percent.
Standard operating flows down the penstock — there is a 142-foot drop from the forebay to the tailrace downstream of the plant — is 1,800 cubic feet per second.
“We’ve been running like that all summer,” Hassebrook said, and will be for the foreseeable future because of the high water levels in the Platte Basin.
CNPPID’s main reservoir, Lake McConaughy on the North Platte River north of Ogalalla, was at 87.5 percent of capacity this morning, with 1,525,900 acre-feet of water.
“We’re gonna run a full (supply) canal all winter until things start to freeze up,” Hassebrook said.
Painting will shift to CNPPID’s other hydropower plants in the next three years, with the morning glory and outlet tower at Lake McConaughy above the Kingsley Hydro in 2020 and penstocks at the Jeffrey Hydro south of Brady in 2021 and J-1 in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.