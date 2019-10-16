KEARNEY — Tent America, a 50-hour tent gathering of worship, prayer and gospel proclamation, will begin Thursday evening in the parking lot at the Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave.
A 30-by-60 square foot tent will be open continuously 8 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Saturday as clergy, lay people and others sing, pray and preach. The strictly spiritual gathering will be free of politics and pressing social concerns. The 50 hours will be devoted to praise, thanksgiving and adoration. Coffee and water will be available.
“People can come and go,” said Cheryl Willis, event chair and a member of Spirit of Life Church.
Volunteers will begin putting up the tent Thursday morning. The museum parking lot will be barricaded at 7 a.m.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Kearney will be one of six Tent America sites in Nebraska this weekend and one of more than 450 sites across the country.
Tent America is an outgrowth of Awaken the Dawn, which began in 2017 when 58 tents were set up on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., representing all 50 states and eight territories. Last year Tent America was held in every capital city across the nation, and on many university and college campuses. The Kearney House of Prayer, an online social network and prayer gathering network, also is affiliated with the effort.
Mitch Ivey, pastor of Grace Fellowship, is one of six people on Willis’ leadership/planning team. He has provided the tent and sound equipment and has helped with promotional banners and fliers.
Ivey was familiar with the initial Washington, D.C., Tent America rally. During that 50-hour period, the city’s police chief said the city had “the lowest crime rate ever,” Ivey said.
“We started in Kearney with a small vision of a tiny little tent, but the more I prayed about it, the Lord kept saying ‘You need to go bigger.’ Here, in the middle of America, there’s no better place to pray for a nation. I feel like Nebraska and Kearney play a vital role in praying for our nation, especially a nation so full of division and strife right now.”
Ivey also spearheaded a Cover Kearney initiative that encouraged churches to pray for every home in Kearney for the past two weeks. Willis said prayers have been said for 5,000 homes so far.
Another planning team member, Deborah Schrader, senior pastor at Lighthouse Church, has experienced David’s Tent in Washington, D.C., a similar 50-day annual event on the White House Ellipse that began in 2012. She attended a similar tent event in Lincoln last year.
“We really believe that momentum has been building, that God is ready to do something amazing in our community,” she said. “Tent America is just a step of faith on our part. There is something special about seeing churches of all denominations and styles present their offering of worship to the One that brings us all together: Jesus. We are anticipating awesome testimonies as people encounter the presence of God during Tent America.”
Willis said people can sign up to help staff the tent for one-hour periods. Time slots are filling up, although periods between midnight and 4 a.m. (“night watch”) remain lightly staffed.
“In many 24/7 prayer ministries I have been involved with, the night watch is the sweetest time,” she said.
Other Tent America sites in Nebraska include Alliance, Valentine, Columbus, Lincoln and Omaha. The statewide leader of the event is Steve Johnson from Doniphan. He registered the Kearney event last April, making the city the first to be registered in Nebraska for 2019. Then he asked Willis and her husband Bruce to lead the effort. They plan to be at the tent nearly all 50 hours, with only a few short breaks for rest and showers.
“The tent is going to be an amazing place, holding to the simplicity of worship and prayer, but offering much more,” Willis said. “Come when you can. If you are awake in the middle of the night, get up and come on down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.