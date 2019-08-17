KEARNEY — The Kearney Perkins restaurant was open and serving customers Friday, and was mostly unaffected by an announcement that Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC has entered an agreement for Perkins Group LLC to purchase the Perkins business and a segment of its Foxtail bakery business.
The Kearney Perkins is owned by a franchisee, not the Perkins corporation.
Last week Perkins closed 10 Perkins and 19 Marie Callender’s underperforming locations, but those closings did not affect the Kearney restaurant or 20 others owned by franchisee Northcott Hospitality of Chanhassen, Minn., which has 21 Perkins locations that makes it the third largest franchisee of the Perkins Restaurant chain. In all, there are 241 franchisee-owned Perkins restaurants.
According to a Friday press release, the Perkins Co. is continuing discussions with investors and potential buyers regarding the Marie Callender’s restaurants.
In order to facilitate the sale, the Perkins Co. voluntarily has commenced Chapter 11 proceedings for protection from its creditors while it reorganizes its finances.