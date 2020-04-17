KEARNEY — Jerry Schwarz isn’t letting COVID-19 sideline the exercise classes he oversees at the Peterson Senior Activity Center.
Every Tuesday and Thursday mornings, he heads down to his basement and uses Zoom videoconferencing to direct eight men and 12 women in moving their muscles. He leads men at 8 a.m. and women at 8:45 a.m.
“My screen is big, so I can see what they’re doing and give instructions,” he said. “It’s all balance and exercise techniques to stay limber. We all love the senior center. We hate it that we can’t do it there.”
Schwartz has been keeping seniors moving at Peterson for more than two years. A retired Methodist minister, he had never led a fitness class, but he was a faithful Peterson class participant, and when the previous instructor left, he was asked to take over.
“I can try,” he said.
He perused YouTube and elsewhere and devised a popular twice-a-week exercise program. But when COVID-19 closed the senior center last month, it came to a sudden halt.
He was fussing about that fact to his son in Colorado when his son asked, “Have you heard of Zoom?”
“I didn’t know what Zoom was,” Schwarz said. “But my son showed me how to do it, so I sent everyone in the class an invitation. ‘The Zoom class starts Tuesday. Meet at 8.’ I went online, and they were all there!”
The online classes took off.
“Now I get on Zoom a few minutes early for each class, and they’re already on, visiting and chatting with each other before we start exercising,” he said.
The 45-minute programs pass quickly, Schwarz said. He’s had to modify some of the routines because he has no clock in his basement. At the Peterson space, he could time routines by watching the clock. “I wish I had a clock, but I just watch my watch and count,” he said. “I’ve worked up a pretty good system.”
Pretty good, too, is the ‘60s music he plays, such as classics from Chubby Checker. He used the same music at the Peterson Center. “I try to play that music here,” he said.
In these stay-at-home days, Schwarz also is assigning homework.
At the end of class Thursdays, he sends an email to class members outlining, for example, exercises to get rid of belly fat so they can stay active until the next class.
Schwarz came to Kearney nine years ago after serving as the pastor at Callaway United Methodist Church. He has also preached at churches in Greeley, Scotia, Overton, Elm Creek, Trenton and Shelton.
Now he’s doing preaching of a different kind.
“I have a lot of fun. It’s exciting to know that God is using me in this way,” he said.
Participants in the class are thrilled, too.
“One woman told me, ‘Boy, that sure helped me.’ One lady is 91 and she says this is keeping her out of the rest home. It’s working great,” he said.