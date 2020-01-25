KEARNEY — On a recent wintry morning, Mary Ann Shiers and her aunt, Irene Shiers, played canasta in the spacious social area of the Peterson Senior Activity Center. The two come every day to play pinochle or pitch, eat lunch and volunteer at the meal desk.
“The people are very friendly,” Irene said. “We stay all afternoon.”
Betty Perales, sitting nearby, agreed. “I like being here for a meal. I don’t have to cook or clean up,” she said.
Her friend Marcia Trimble calls the center her “home away from home.” She’s been coming daily since it opened 10 years ago. “It’s keeping me alive,” she said.
No wonder Mayor Stan Clouse calls the center “one of the best things we’ve ever done for our community.”
The Peterson Senior Activity Center celebrated its 10th anniversary Jan. 4. Every day, an average of 140 people enjoy its offerings including gentle yoga, pinochle, line dancing, woodburning, quilting, duplicate bridge and support groups. Roughly 101 people eat lunch each day.
There are monthly movies, presentations on fire safety and winter safety, bookmobile visits, blood pressure checks and day trips to Iowa casinos. Several times a year, seniors travel to places like Branson, Mo., or Oklahoma City or the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
“When the center moved out here, some people thought nobody would come,” Deb Eirich, the city’s senior services coordinator, said. “But that first day, 144 people came, and they’ve been coming ever since.”
Getting it built
Clouse was among those who spearheaded the new center. He moved to Kearney from North Platte in the late 1990s and, in 2000, he joined the board of the Kearney Senior Hospitality Center at 712 E. 28th St. It had opened in 1984. The city owned the building, but it was managed privately.
“We tried to fund it with whatever funding sources we could find. They kept trying to make ends meet, but it was a challenge to keep it open,” Clouse said. Various non-profit agencies contributed, “but they couldn’t afford anything much nicer. I thought our seniors deserve better than that.”
He kept thinking about the city-operated senior center in North Platte. He wanted to establish something like that in Kearney.
A friend of Clouse’s drew up plans for a new senior center, but its cost of several million dollars was prohibitive. By then, Clouse had been elected to City Council. In 2005, voters approved a half-percent city sales tax to pay for such things as recreation facilities, street and sidewalk paving and fire department renovations. Clouse lobbied hard to build a senior center with the funds.
“Generally, we spent so much on trails and ballparks, but we weren’t spending much on seniors,” he said. That need was amplified at listening sessions the city held after the tax was approved.
Opening the center
The city first eyed property north of the city for the center, but when Pete Peterson donated $1.5 million toward the effort, he suggested building it at Yanney Heritage Park, and the city agreed. Another $656,000 came from a federal omnibus appropriations bill. The rest came from the new tax.
The $3.5 million, 15,000-square-foot structure was designed by Wilkins Hinrich Stober Architects. General contractor was Hausmann Construction in Lincoln.
Eirich is named
Eirich is the facility’s first and only director. Her previous experienced included grant-writing and supervising a food service department. She is assisted by Rylan Little, the senior services programmer, and a five-member volunteer advisory board.
The center’s operating budget was $595,000 in 2019.
Its daily lunch program is managed by the Community Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, with funding from a grant and the South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging. Lunches are $6 for people aged 50-60, and $4.50 for those over 60.
Welcome mat
Anyone over 50 is welcome at the center, but the average attendee is between 70 and 79. “They come, they find somebody they know and they come back again. Someone may say, ‘I don’t need you right now,’ and that’s fine. Some of them may not come back for two or three years, but then they decide they’re ready,” Eirich said.
Others get involved after losing a spouse.
“One of the coolest things is I see new people walk through the door. Although it’s for anyone over 50, some seniors don’t think they’re old enough to use it yet. I used to worry about the younger set not using it, but I longer do. We’ll be here when people are ready for us.”
Filling a void
As for programs, Eirich and Little always are open to suggestions. They keep tabs on what other senior centers offer. “We know what works and what doesn’t. We may try something that didn’t work before, but it works now. We have to keep progressing. We’re always looking for other things,” she said.
Travel is a big draw. Participants pay their own way. The center plans two or three “fairly big” trips each year. This coming December, a group will fly to New York City.
Seniors go to the state fair and theaters and museums in Lincoln. A trip to Kentucky April 19-26 already has a waiting list. The center also works with Crane River Theater, The Archway and the Senior College.
A big impact
Eirich believes life would be “very different” for area seniors without the center.
“We’re always looking for something — tanking, air boating, baseball and football games. We have a great time,” Eirich said. “It’s good for people to get out rather than sit at home.”
She added that those who come for lunch “get a good nutritious meal,” which is a benefit for many who live alone. “Some would be very lonely if they didn’t get out. In the last 10 years, I think we’ve made a big impact on people and the city. We offer something that was not offered before.”
James Allen, who lives just west of Kearney, would agree. He comes every day. His children and grandchildren live out of town, and he likes to be with people. He exercises here. He uses the computer room because he has no computer at home. “I come to socialize,” he said. “If I don’t show up, they call to be sure I’m OK,” he said.