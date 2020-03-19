KEARNEY — While the Peterson Senior Activity Center remains closed at Yanney Heritage Park due to the coronavirus, Peterson staff will provide hot meals available to pick up at the front door 11:30-12:30 p.m. weekdays at the center, 2020 11th Ave.
Meals are free. They must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278. The service will continue until further notice.
The week’s menu will be published every Monday in the Kearney Hub.
The public is asked not to pick up meals if they are sick. Entrees next week will be:
- Monday: mushroom chicken breast
- Tuesday: beef tips
- Wednesday: fried chicken
- Thursday: spaghetti and meatballs
- Friday: baked potato/meat topping.