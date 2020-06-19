KEARNEY — The Peterson Senior Activity Center will reopen Monday.
Normal hours will resume: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday.
Capacity limits will be followed as required by the state’s directed health measures. An activity and program calendar will be available on the city of Kearney website and also will be published on Facebook.
The center will begin offering dine-in lunch starting Monday and will continue to offer curbside meals through July 2.
Beginning July 6, only dine-in meals will be offered. Seniors are asked to call 24 hours in advance to reserve their meal. For people 60 and older the suggested donation for a meal is $4.50 per person. For people under 60, the set rate is $6.
For additional information, seniors are asked to call 308-233-3290.