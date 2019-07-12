HOLDREGE — With the unprecedented flooding across Phelps County and central Nebraska, the Phelps County Community Foundation has opened the Disaster Relief Fund to assist those affected by flooding.
“Even though we do not know the complete extent of the damage caused by flooding in our county, our organization wants to help in the way we can — connecting donors with a way to give. We know there will be unplanned expenses that left uncovered by insurance will possibly lead to economic hardships, and we want to assist those dealing with the aftermath of flooding. As needs are identified, we will work with local nonprofits to allocate these funds to make an impact in the recovery process,” said PCCF Executive Director Kara Faber.
Donations can be made to the fund by mailing or dropping off a donation to PCCF, 424 Garfield St., Holdrege, NE 68949 or online at www.phelpsfoundation.org. If making an online gift, put “Disaster Relief Fund” in the comments section. All donations will be used for local recovery efforts.