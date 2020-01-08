HOLDREGE — Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over one drunken driver during the holiday season.
According to a Phelps County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies worked overtime to reduce alcohol-impaired fatal and injury accidents during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign between Dec. 13 and Jan. 1.
The department was awarded a $2,500 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Division for the extra hours.
During the grant period, deputies made 46 traffic stops and four arrests, including a driving under the influence of alcohol offense. Another driver was arrested on a driving on a suspended license charge and being in possession of a controlled substance and two people were arrested for active warrants. Deputies cited nine people for traffic violations and one person for possession of marijuana.
Many traffic stops during the grant period were made for not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign.
