HOLDREGE — Two new Phelps County Development Corporation initiatives will give a boost to local businesses that are seeing reduced foot traffic and sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PCDC’s Economic Recovery Plan includes the Magic Multiplier gift card program and digital development grants.
The gift card program is a partnership between PCDC and the Phelps County Community Foundation, which each will match the value of every gift card purchased at Phelps County businesses to help the business owners and local residents in need. If a customer purchases a $50 gift card, the business owner will receive $100 (with a $50 match from PCDC), and another $50 will be matched by PCCF to support local nonprofits that help individuals.
“When consumers spend $1, they are generating an additional $2 to the business,” Tillery said. “We are essentially doubling the value of that gift certificate to the business.”
Graduation, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day gift cards purchased in April could mean the difference between some businesses closing and remaining a viable business.
“That advantage is that it’s putting money in the cash register now when they need it,” Tillery said. “The next two months are going to be the toughest. If we can inject another $75,000 into the economy in the next four-six weeks, I’d be happy.”
The program is made possible by PCDC redirecting some of its LB840 funds into these programs. PCDC has budgeted $75,000 for the Magic Multiplier gift card program.
PCCF will direct its matching funds from gift card purchases to the Phelps County Disaster Recovery Fund.
“I cannot wait to see how our community reacts to this,” said Kara Faber, executive director of the Phelps County Community Foundation. “I am so excited that we were all able to join forces in such an important and innovative way.”
Faber said the foundation cannot give money directly to businesses or individuals, so it will work with organizations that can. The foundation’s initial focus will be on giving to organizations that help people with basics needs, such as food, medical prescriptions, rent and utilities.
The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce also is partnering with the program by offering a page on its website where customers may purchase online gift cards from area businesses.
For the second part of the economic recovery plan, PCDC is setting aside another $25,000 in LB840 funds for digital development grants to help business owners begin or amp up their e-commerce platforms.
“The development grants are more of a long-term fix for businesses that are not online or have a minimal online presence,” Tillery said. “We want them to take advantage of how business is going to change after this immediate crisis passes.”
PCDC will offer grants up to $1,000 to Phelps County retailers, restaurants, hospitality and service businesses with fixed addresses to create a website or online store, advertise an online store, purchase point-of-sale software or become a member of GROW Nebraska.
Businesses also may apply for the grant to pay for membership into GROW Nebraska, a nonprofit organization based in Kearney that provides marketing opportunities, education and training to launch and connect Nebraska businesses to the global marketplace. GROW provides online and in-person marketing training and can help businesses launch e-commerce sites. The organization has more than 400 members and also provides financial support through microloans and grants to low-income entrepreneurs.
The grant would pay for GROW Nebraska membership dues for one year for first-time GROW members or for add-on GROW services for current members.
Business owners are encouraged to call PCDC’s director of business services Carley Bruning if they have other ideas to boost their businesses with development grants.
To apply for the grant, business owners should visit phelpscountyne.com/about-us/go!-programs to download an application.
Because of the new economic recovery plans, PCDC temporarily is suspending the GO! HOME and GO! DREAM programs. All applications for those programs that already are submitted will be considered, but no new applications will be accepted at this time.
For questions or more information about these new tools, contact Tillery at ron@phelpscountyne.com or Bruning at carley@phelpscountyne.com or call PCDC at 308-995-4148.