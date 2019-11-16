HOLDREGE — Two area give2GROW campaigns on Thursday did well this year.
The Phelps County Community Foundation’s eighth annual give2GROW brought in $882,101, making it a record-breaking year for the community’s Giving Day. The Lexington Community Foundation also had an above average year during the ninth annual Give Big Lexington, which received 1,856 donations for a preliminary total of $463,006 for 80 organizations, including a $50,000 match pool.
In a separate campaign, PCCF’s give2GROW received 2,687 donations for 77 organizations for a preliminary total of $882,101. PCCF had a match pool of $250,000 for this year’s give2GROW.
“The Giving Day is so rewarding for a lot of reasons. The money is part of it, but the awareness of the causes, the inclusion and the number of donors that come in and give, that’s all part of the story,” said LCF Executive Director Jackie Berke.
Give Big Lexington raised nearly $80,000 more than last year’s total of $387,000. While last year, PCCF was able to distribute $671,000 to local nonprofit organizations as a result of give2GROW.
Community projects such as the Lexington Splash Pad Project and the Lexington Veteran Pavilion helped garner attention to the Giving Day this year, Berke said.
“Each year it fluctuates a little bit, and it really kind of depends on what we have going on in town and the efforts of the organizations,” she added.
PCCF also had a similar response with donors giving to projects happening in the community.
“Our three new organizations I knew had a lot of momentum behind them and a lot of steam. I knew they could likely have a big day and possibly bring new donors to give2GROW, too,” said PCCF Executive Director Kara Faber.
Those three new organizations were South Central Area Recovery, the Holdrege Veterans Memorial and the Immanuel Cemetery Association. South Central Area Recovery received the most funds Thursday with a total of $141,917 for the organization’s project to build a center for recovery and healing, including Twelve Step Organizations, other support groups and general counseling.
“That group really took ownership of getting out and talking to their donors,” Faber said.
Both Faber and Berke love the energy and excitement on their Giving Day as volunteers, donors and board members continuously walk through their doors throughout the day.
“I love the day. Everyone helps us out and is there to work with the foundation any way they can. It makes the community really pull together,” Berke said.
The amount of donations received in Phelps County isn’t a surprise to Faber, but she continues to be amazed by the philanthropic spirit of the community members and the people who have ties to the county.
“We love doing this event. The foundation does not make anything off of this. The reason we do this is as a community service is to connect those donors with nonprofits. This wouldn’t happen without the support of our nonprofit partners and definitely the donors,” she said.
